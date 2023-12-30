Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Shares Sold by One Day In July LLC

One Day In July LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 26.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,632 shares during the period. One Day In July LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGK. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC now owns 10,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:VGK traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $64.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,839,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,995,245. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.55. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 52 week low of $55.06 and a 52 week high of $64.92.

About Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

