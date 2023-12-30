Sunesis Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Sunesis Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 54,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,302,000. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Sunesis Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 135.7% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 85.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

SCHE stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $24.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,637,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,474,656. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $22.88 and a 12-month high of $26.40. The stock has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.46.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

