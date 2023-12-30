Sunesis Advisors LLC Invests $1.46 Million in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Sunesis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 19,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,460,000. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises 1.0% of Sunesis Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,774,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678,893 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,959,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,239,000 after purchasing an additional 569,173 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,878,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,118,000 after buying an additional 397,403 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 205.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,829,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,396,000 after buying an additional 3,248,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,579,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,061,000 after buying an additional 218,292 shares during the period.

VCSH stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $77.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,617,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,890,287. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.07 and its 200-day moving average is $75.63. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $74.43 and a 1 year high of $77.44.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.231 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

