Country Club Bank GFN Has $498,000 Stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Country Club Bank GFN lessened its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 98,174.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,790,574,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,009,435,000 after buying an additional 1,788,752,009 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 38.0% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 78,136,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,884,094,000 after acquiring an additional 21,529,209 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 712.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,482,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,843,000 after acquiring an additional 15,330,140 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 83,676.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,410,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,925,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its position in Carrier Global by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 80,757,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,014,427,000 after purchasing an additional 7,996,941 shares during the period. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.99, for a total transaction of $956,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 89,920 shares in the company, valued at $5,214,460.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Price Performance

Shares of CARR opened at $57.46 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.92 and its 200 day moving average is $53.40. Carrier Global Co. has a 12-month low of $40.28 and a 12-month high of $60.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $48.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.41.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.11. Carrier Global had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 26.60%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. This is an increase from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is 53.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CARR shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Mizuho cut shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $63.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Wolfe Research lowered Carrier Global from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Carrier Global from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.40.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

