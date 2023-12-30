VCI Global Limited (NASDAQ:VCIG) Short Interest Up 170.3% in December

VCI Global Limited (NASDAQ:VCIG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 225,700 shares, an increase of 170.3% from the November 30th total of 83,500 shares. Approximately 12.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 106,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VCIG. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of VCI Global during the third quarter worth $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in VCI Global in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in VCI Global in the second quarter valued at $101,000.

VCI Global Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ VCIG traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.26. 67,582 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,517. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.53. VCI Global has a twelve month low of $1.53 and a twelve month high of $24.20.

VCI Global Company Profile

VCI Global Limited provides business and technology consulting services in Malaysia, China, Singapore, and the United States. The company offers business strategy consultancy services, including listing solutions, investors relations, and boardroom strategies consultancy; and technology consultancy services and solutions, such as digital development, fintech solution, and software solutions.

