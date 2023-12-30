Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Shares Acquired by Ascent Wealth Partners LLC

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Free Report) by 79.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,961 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,406 shares during the quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Shockwave Medical were worth $1,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shockwave Medical during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Shockwave Medical during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Shockwave Medical during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shockwave Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Shockwave Medical during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Shockwave Medical alerts:

Shockwave Medical Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SWAV traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $190.56. The stock had a trading volume of 325,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,716. The company has a quick ratio of 13.19, a current ratio of 14.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.68, a P/E/G ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $220.57. Shockwave Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $157.00 and a 12-month high of $315.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shockwave Medical ( NASDAQ:SWAV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $186.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.71 million. Shockwave Medical had a net margin of 36.33% and a return on equity of 42.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Shockwave Medical, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Shockwave Medical from $284.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Shockwave Medical in a report on Monday, October 16th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Shockwave Medical from $265.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Shockwave Medical in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $263.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Shockwave Medical in a report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $218.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Shockwave Medical

Insider Transactions at Shockwave Medical

In related news, VP Trinh Phung sold 203 shares of Shockwave Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.63, for a total value of $34,840.89. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,037 shares in the company, valued at $4,983,620.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Trinh Phung sold 203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.63, for a total value of $34,840.89. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,037 shares in the company, valued at $4,983,620.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.25, for a total transaction of $841,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,316 shares in the company, valued at $9,317,439. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,403 shares of company stock valued at $7,320,287. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shockwave Medical Profile

(Free Report)

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops intravascular lithotripsy (IVL) technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral and coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers products for the treatment of peripheral artery disease (PAD), including M5 IVL catheter and M5+ IVL catheter, which are five-emitter catheters for use in our IVL system in medium-diameter vessels; S4 IVL catheter, a four-emitter catheter for use in IVL system in small-diameter vessels; and L6 IVL catheter, a six-emitter catheter for use in IVL System in large diameter vessels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Shockwave Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shockwave Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.