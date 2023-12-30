Volcon, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLCN) Short Interest Update

Volcon, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLCN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,090,000 shares, an increase of 758.3% from the November 30th total of 127,000 shares. Currently, 20.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 5,436,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Volcon Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:VLCN traded down $0.00 on Friday, reaching $0.10. 5,491,642 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,305,376. Volcon has a 1-year low of $0.07 and a 1-year high of $10.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.44 and a 200-day moving average of $1.87.
Volcon (NASDAQ:VLCN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($1.84) earnings per share for the quarter. Volcon had a negative return on equity of 1,201.17% and a negative net margin of 1,688.39%. The company had revenue of $0.49 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Volcon will post -8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Volcon
Volcon, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electric off road powersport vehicles in the United States. It provides electric two and four-wheel motorcycles, and utility terrain vehicles through its dealers. The company also offers a line of upgrades and accessories. Its products are designed for family off-road adventures, and work on the farm and fun transport around private land applications.
