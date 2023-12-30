Volcon, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLCN) Short Interest Update

Volcon, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLCN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,090,000 shares, an increase of 758.3% from the November 30th total of 127,000 shares. Currently, 20.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 5,436,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Volcon Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VLCN traded down $0.00 on Friday, reaching $0.10. 5,491,642 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,305,376. Volcon has a 1-year low of $0.07 and a 1-year high of $10.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.44 and a 200-day moving average of $1.87.

Volcon (NASDAQ:VLCN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($1.84) earnings per share for the quarter. Volcon had a negative return on equity of 1,201.17% and a negative net margin of 1,688.39%. The company had revenue of $0.49 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Volcon will post -8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Volcon

About Volcon

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Volcon in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Volcon in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Volcon in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Volcon in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Volcon by 135.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 32,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 18,541 shares in the last quarter. 3.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Volcon, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electric off road powersport vehicles in the United States. It provides electric two and four-wheel motorcycles, and utility terrain vehicles through its dealers. The company also offers a line of upgrades and accessories. Its products are designed for family off-road adventures, and work on the farm and fun transport around private land applications.

