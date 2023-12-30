Via Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIASP) Short Interest Down 79.3% in December

Via Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIASP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 79.3% from the November 30th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Via Renewables Trading Up 0.4 %

VIASP stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.95. 14,062 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,411. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.57. Via Renewables has a 52 week low of $10.08 and a 52 week high of $25.10.

Via Renewables Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 1st will be issued a $0.7646 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.60%. This is a boost from Via Renewables’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76.

About Via Renewables

Via Renewables, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent retail energy services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Electricity and Retail Natural Gas. The Retail Electricity segment engages in the transmission and sale of electricity to residential and commercial customers.

