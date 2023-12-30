US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UTWO) Short Interest Update

US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UTWO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,100 shares, a growth of 221.7% from the November 30th total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 87,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF stock. F M Investments LLC grew its holdings in US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UTWO – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,244 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the period. F M Investments LLC owned about 0.18% of US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF worth $587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.34. The company had a trading volume of 45,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,439. US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF has a 1-year low of $47.67 and a 1-year high of $49.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.06.

US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF Announces Dividend

About US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a $0.1907 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%.

The US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF (UTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA Current 2 Year US Treasury index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 2-year US Treasury note. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 2-year tenor on the yield curve.

