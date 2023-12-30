Short Interest in Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD) Drops By 24.2%

Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 250,800 shares, a decline of 24.2% from the November 30th total of 330,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of VMD stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.85. The company had a trading volume of 107,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,238. Viemed Healthcare has a 52-week low of $5.90 and a 52-week high of $12.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $300.50 million, a P/E ratio of 34.13 and a beta of 1.52.

Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. Viemed Healthcare had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 8.97%. The firm had revenue of $49.40 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Viemed Healthcare in the second quarter worth $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Viemed Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Viemed Healthcare by 75.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Viemed Healthcare during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in Viemed Healthcare during the third quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors own 69.76% of the company’s stock.

Viemed Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides in-home durable medical equipment (DME) and post-acute respiratory healthcare services to patients in the United States. It provides respiratory disease management solutions, including treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), which include non-invasive ventilation, percussion vests, and other therapies; and invasive and non-invasive ventilation and related equipment and supplies to patients suffering from COPD.

