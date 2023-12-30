Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINO) Short Interest Update

Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINO – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,900 shares, a drop of 51.3% from the November 30th total of 135,400 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gaucho Group

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Gaucho Group stock. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINO – Free Report) by 256.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 315,338 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 226,831 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 11.47% of Gaucho Group worth $71,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Gaucho Group alerts:

Gaucho Group Stock Up 3.9 %

VINO stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.59. 187,578 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 145,645. Gaucho Group has a 12 month low of $0.45 and a 12 month high of $57.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

About Gaucho Group

Gaucho Group ( NASDAQ:VINO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 17th. The company reported ($3.04) earnings per share for the quarter. Gaucho Group had a negative net margin of 977.99% and a negative return on equity of 175.79%. The company had revenue of $0.46 million for the quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates real estate projects in Argentina. The company owns and operates boutique hotel, hospitality, and luxury vineyard property market; a resort and winery property, 9-hole golf course, tennis courts, dining, and a hotel.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gaucho Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaucho Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.