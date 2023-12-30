Covenant Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Covenant Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 30.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,657 shares during the period. Covenant Partners LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 204.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Unilever during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co increased its holdings in Unilever by 987.0% during the second quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Unilever in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. 9.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Unilever alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on UL. Jefferies Financial Group cut Unilever from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Unilever in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Unilever Stock Performance

Shares of UL stock opened at $48.48 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.85. Unilever PLC has a 52 week low of $46.16 and a 52 week high of $55.99.

About Unilever

(Free Report)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.