Tillman Hartley LLC Trims Stock Position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Tillman Hartley LLC reduced its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 787,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,296 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF accounts for about 11.0% of Tillman Hartley LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Tillman Hartley LLC owned about 0.31% of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF worth $26,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $95,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $160,000. Finally, Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $206,000.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFUV traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.22. 190,120 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 309,179. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.68. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a one year low of $31.56 and a one year high of $37.47. The company has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.12.

About Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

