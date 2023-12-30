Hemington Wealth Management Sells 48 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Hemington Wealth Management decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 48 shares during the quarter. Hemington Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 300,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $73,299,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Newport Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $10,612,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $3,778,000. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,715.0% during the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 27,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,696,000 after buying an additional 26,428 shares during the period. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 16.2% in the second quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 13,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,633,000 after buying an additional 1,837 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $303.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $287.06 and its 200 day moving average is $278.93. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $209.27 and a one year high of $305.35. The firm has a market cap of $77.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

