Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Stake Trimmed by Manning & Napier Group LLC

Manning & Napier Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,092,167 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 88,175 shares during the quarter. Micron Technology accounts for about 2.6% of Manning & Napier Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $210,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,193,578 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,915,277,000 after acquiring an additional 282,292 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 19.8% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,320,648 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,345,546,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523,684 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 2.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,833,138 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,311,265,000 after purchasing an additional 484,293 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Micron Technology by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,582,772 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,060,946,000 after buying an additional 2,308,702 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Micron Technology by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,185,790 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $709,006,000 after buying an additional 5,274,984 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 3,508 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total value of $244,542.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 155,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,829,587.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 28,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total value of $2,462,610.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 203,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,739,556.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 3,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total value of $244,542.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 155,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,829,587.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 266,618 shares of company stock valued at $20,808,994. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Micron Technology from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Micron Technology from $71.50 to $74.75 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.59.

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $85.34 on Friday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.13 and a fifty-two week high of $87.87. The company has a market cap of $93.45 billion, a PE ratio of -13.59 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 3.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.35.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.06. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 42.47% and a negative return on equity of 14.44%. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. Micron Technology’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is -7.32%.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

