Tenaz Energy (TSE:TNZ) Shares Down 3.9%

Shares of Tenaz Energy Corp. (TSE:TNZ – Get Free Report) dropped 3.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$3.91 and last traded at C$3.94. Approximately 27,954 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 77,853 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.10.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Cormark set a C$7.00 price objective on shares of Tenaz Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th.
Tenaz Energy Stock Performance
Tenaz Energy (TSE:TNZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.01 by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$15.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$16.60 million. Tenaz Energy had a return on equity of 29.12% and a net margin of 47.81%. Analysts forecast that Tenaz Energy Corp. will post 0.4734112 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Tenaz Energy Company Profile
Tenaz Energy Corp., an energy company, engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas assets in Canada and the Netherlands. The company was formerly known as Altura Energy Inc and changed its name to Tenaz Energy Corp. in October 2021. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
Further Reading
