Tenaz Energy (TSE:TNZ) Shares Down 3.9%

Shares of Tenaz Energy Corp. (TSE:TNZ – Get Free Report) dropped 3.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$3.91 and last traded at C$3.94. Approximately 27,954 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 77,853 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Cormark set a C$7.00 price objective on shares of Tenaz Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th.

Get Tenaz Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TNZ

Tenaz Energy Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of C$105.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$4.13 and its 200-day moving average is C$3.64.

Tenaz Energy (TSE:TNZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.01 by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$15.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$16.60 million. Tenaz Energy had a return on equity of 29.12% and a net margin of 47.81%. Analysts forecast that Tenaz Energy Corp. will post 0.4734112 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tenaz Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tenaz Energy Corp., an energy company, engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas assets in Canada and the Netherlands. The company was formerly known as Altura Energy Inc and changed its name to Tenaz Energy Corp. in October 2021. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tenaz Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenaz Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.