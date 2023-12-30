FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH Buys 3,328 Shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH boosted its stake in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 113.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,328 shares during the quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in Sempra were worth $426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRE. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Sempra by 0.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,141,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $191,963,000 after acquiring an additional 6,246 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sempra by 780.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in Sempra during the 1st quarter worth $782,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Sempra by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 668,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $112,411,000 after buying an additional 23,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in Sempra by 77.4% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after buying an additional 5,924 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SRE. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Sempra from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Sempra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Barclays reduced their target price on Sempra from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sempra from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Sempra from $91.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.65.

SRE opened at $74.73 on Friday. Sempra has a 1 year low of $63.75 and a 1 year high of $81.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.99. The stock has a market cap of $47.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.72.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. Sempra had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 16.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sempra will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.595 per share. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.03%.

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

