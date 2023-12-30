Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV Trims Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV lessened its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,111 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 3,408 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up 1.3% of Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 396.4% during the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 819 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 60.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 27th. Bank of America upgraded Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.97.

Insider Activity at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 6,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.80 per share, for a total transaction of $249,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $937,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intel Price Performance

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $50.25 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.46. The firm has a market cap of $211.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.62, a PEG ratio of 27.59 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.53. Intel Co. has a one year low of $24.73 and a one year high of $51.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.20. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -125.00%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

