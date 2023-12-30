Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $1,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EQIX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 103,384.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 12,811,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,043,303,000 after buying an additional 12,798,935 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Equinix by 6,589.5% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,228,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,021 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Equinix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $725,557,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Equinix by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 854,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $559,756,000 after purchasing an additional 179,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Equinix by 18.5% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,137,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $819,934,000 after purchasing an additional 177,884 shares in the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equinix alerts:

Equinix Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $805.39 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $780.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $771.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.60, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05. Equinix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $648.23 and a 1 year high of $824.86.

Equinix Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a $4.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $17.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. This is a boost from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.41. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 183.23%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EQIX. KeyCorp began coverage on Equinix in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Oppenheimer raised Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $875.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. TheStreet raised Equinix from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Equinix in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Equinix from $785.00 to $767.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equinix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $830.33.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Equinix

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 3,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $714.74, for a total value of $2,707,435.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,495 shares in the company, valued at $8,215,936.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Gary Hromadko sold 1,902 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $811.68, for a total transaction of $1,543,815.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 141,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,010,185.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 3,788 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $714.74, for a total value of $2,707,435.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,215,936.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,494 shares of company stock worth $5,654,822 over the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Equinix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.