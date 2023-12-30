Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Buys 388 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 72.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 388 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter valued at about $50,000. 82.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on PH shares. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Bank of America raised Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $435.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $462.00 to $506.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Monday, December 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $458.93.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:PH opened at $460.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $59.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12-month low of $287.49 and a 12-month high of $464.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $425.26 and its 200 day moving average is $406.27.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $5.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.33 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.56% and a net margin of 11.92%. Parker-Hannifin’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 23.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.87%.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

(Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.