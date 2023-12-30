Country Club Bank GFN Sells 2,095 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Country Club Bank GFN lowered its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,174 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 2,095 shares during the period. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Comcast during the third quarter worth about $208,000. JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Comcast by 1.5% during the third quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 353,391 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $15,669,000 after acquiring an additional 5,074 shares during the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.8% during the third quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 65,144 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 47,656 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,113,000 after acquiring an additional 10,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Comcast by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 566,200 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $25,105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA opened at $43.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $34.53 and a 52 week high of $47.46. The stock has a market cap of $176.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.60 and a 200-day moving average of $43.48.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $30.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.69 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 19.97%. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 32.13%.

CMCSA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com cut Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Comcast from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $50.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.96.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

