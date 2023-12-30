Modus Advisors LLC Acquires 142 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Modus Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,934 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the quarter. Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HCR Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,814 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,179,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 15,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,351,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. increased its position in United Parcel Service by 6.5% during the third quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 12,223 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Parcel Service Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE UPS traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $157.23. 2,186,585 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,575,649. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.68 and a 52 week high of $197.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $150.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.29. The stock has a market cap of $133.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.09.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $21.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 43.46% and a net margin of 9.19%. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.99 EPS. Analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on UPS. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of United Parcel Service from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $173.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Bank of America cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $177.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.48.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

