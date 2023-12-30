Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Acquires New Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 611 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 96,853.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 636,007,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $254,968,857,000 after purchasing an additional 635,351,035 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,112,935,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in S&P Global by 11,089.7% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,230,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $914,794,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210,296 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,318,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,446,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,727,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,529,100,000 after buying an additional 1,056,097 shares during the period. 85.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at S&P Global

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.28, for a total transaction of $2,431,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,309,076.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

S&P Global Stock Down 0.3 %

SPGI stock opened at $440.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $139.56 billion, a PE ratio of 56.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $405.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $394.28. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $321.14 and a fifty-two week high of $443.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 10.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.57 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SPGI has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Raymond James lowered their price target on S&P Global from $421.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Wolfe Research began coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $453.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, S&P Global presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $427.78.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

