FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Position Lowered by Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC cut its position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 19.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,747 shares during the period. FactSet Research Systems accounts for 0.7% of Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $3,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wendell David Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 31,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,641,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,645,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Apeiron RIA LLC boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 816 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 7,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,345,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Czech National Bank boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 6,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,915,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares during the period. 89.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE FDS opened at $477.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $377.89 and a 52 week high of $478.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $451.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $435.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.81.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.10 by $0.02. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 34.47%. The firm had revenue of $542.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 15.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling at FactSet Research Systems

In other FactSet Research Systems news, Director Laurie Siegel sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.84, for a total transaction of $713,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,124.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.85, for a total transaction of $1,307,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,247 shares in the company, valued at $3,594,454.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Laurie Siegel sold 1,500 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.84, for a total transaction of $713,760.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,124.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,338 shares of company stock worth $10,482,743. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FDS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $480.00 price target (up previously from $471.00) on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $332.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $380.00 to $367.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $441.56.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

