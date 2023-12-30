11,255 Shares in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) Purchased by Retirement Financial Solutions LLC

Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 11,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $475,000. Alerian MLP ETF comprises approximately 0.3% of Retirement Financial Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 8,000.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 114.3% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter.

Get Alerian MLP ETF alerts:

Alerian MLP ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

AMLP opened at $42.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.42. Alerian MLP ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.68 and a fifty-two week high of $44.43.

About Alerian MLP ETF

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alerian MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.