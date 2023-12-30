Safe Price Up 1.5% Over Last 7 Days (SAFE)

Safe (SAFE) traded up 9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 30th. Safe has a market cap of $39.00 million and approximately $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Safe has traded up 1.5% against the US dollar. One Safe coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.87 or 0.00004418 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Safe alerts:

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 99% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00009454 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $59.51 or 0.00140455 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.36 or 0.00045700 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.97 or 0.00025883 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000135 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002345 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Safe Profile

Safe (CRYPTO:SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. The official message board for Safe is www.anwang.org. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Safe is www.anwang.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 1.8664154 USD and is up 8.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Safe Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Safe using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Safe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Safe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.