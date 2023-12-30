Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) is Avestar Capital LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Avestar Capital LLC lowered its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 20.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 287,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,924 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Avestar Capital LLC owned about 0.21% of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF worth $13,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at $88,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFUS traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.83. 223,140 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 215,366. The company has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.33. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $41.08 and a 52 week high of $52.10.

About Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.