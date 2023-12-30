Bfsg LLC Acquires 2,765 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Bfsg LLC grew its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 65,048 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,765 shares during the period. TJX Companies comprises 0.9% of Bfsg LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $5,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies during the second quarter worth $25,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in TJX Companies during the second quarter worth $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies during the second quarter worth $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies during the third quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.75.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total transaction of $1,514,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 576,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,307,911.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

TJX stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $93.81. The company had a trading volume of 5,342,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,663,799. The firm has a market cap of $106.91 billion, a PE ratio of 26.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.19. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.92 and a 12 month high of $94.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $89.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.21.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 62.67%. The business had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.3325 dividend. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.68%.

TJX Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.