One Day In July LLC Purchases 2,723 Shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

One Day In July LLC grew its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 20.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,240 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,723 shares during the period. One Day In July LLC’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bridge Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 22.4% in the third quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 82,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,122,000 after acquiring an additional 15,113 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 129.8% in the third quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 9,066 shares during the last quarter. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $451,000. Mendel Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC now owns 9,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC raised its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 4,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares during the last quarter.

TLH stock traded down $0.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $108.26. The company had a trading volume of 588,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 989,515. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $101.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.44. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $93.08 and a 12 month high of $116.93.

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

