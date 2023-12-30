Meridian Financial Partners LLC Grows Stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Meridian Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 238,109 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,545 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF accounts for approximately 7.0% of Meridian Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Meridian Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $6,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $443,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $4,651,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 1,421.5% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 761,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,591,000 after buying an additional 711,832 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 26,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth $1,145,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.05. 1,845,717 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,109,471. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.85 and its 200-day moving average is $28.78. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $28.58 and a 12-month high of $29.44.

About SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.