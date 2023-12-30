Meridian Financial Partners LLC Takes Position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Meridian Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 44,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $693,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the first quarter valued at $46,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $160,000. Finally, Nilsine Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $169,000.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Price Performance

FPE stock remained flat at $16.86 during trading on Friday. 1,620,768 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,996,875. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.28 and a 200 day moving average of $16.11. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 52 week low of $15.23 and a 52 week high of $18.29.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

