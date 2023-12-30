Avestar Capital LLC Makes New $5.55 Million Investment in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM)

Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 238,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,549,000. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF comprises 0.8% of Avestar Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Avestar Capital LLC owned 0.27% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 634.1% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, DecisionPoint Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $175,000.

Get Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFEM traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.96. 598,879 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 567,014. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.96. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52-week low of $22.20 and a 52-week high of $25.43. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.87.

About Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.