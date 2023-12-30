Meridian Financial Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 4,665 Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Meridian Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,665 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,000. Quanta Services comprises 0.9% of Meridian Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Quanta Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new position in Quanta Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Quanta Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Quanta Services stock traded down $0.58 on Friday, hitting $215.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 457,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,005,445. The company has a market capitalization of $31.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.01 and a beta of 1.11. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $134.61 and a 52-week high of $219.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $188.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $192.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 16.17%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is a boost from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.82%.

PWR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $212.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Argus increased their target price on Quanta Services from $234.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $214.00 to $211.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Quanta Services in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $219.00 target price on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.50.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

