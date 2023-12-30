Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (BATS:GSST) Stake Trimmed by Avestar Capital LLC

Avestar Capital LLC cut its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (BATS:GSST – Free Report) by 48.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127,423 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF accounts for 1.0% of Avestar Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Avestar Capital LLC owned about 1.18% of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF worth $6,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF by 30.3% during the second quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 39,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF by 65.7% in the second quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 10,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 4,321 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF by 8.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,998,000 after purchasing an additional 4,629 shares during the period. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF by 62.7% during the second quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after purchasing an additional 20,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navalign LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,001,000.

GSST stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.01. The company had a trading volume of 34,750 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.88.

Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (GSST) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE 3 Month T-Bill index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF that seeks to provide current income with preservation of capital by investing in a broad range of USD-denominated ultra-short-term bonds.

