Fortitude Gold (OTCMKTS:FTCO) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Fortitude Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:FTCO – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as 5.90 and last traded at 6.03. Approximately 128,200 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 152% from the average daily volume of 50,937 shares. The stock had previously closed at 6.03.

Fortitude Gold Trading Down 1.2 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is 6.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is 6.15.

Fortitude Gold Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th.

About Fortitude Gold

Fortitude Gold Corporation, a mining company, focuses on exploring gold and silver projects. Its principal property is the Isabella Pearl mine project covering an area of 9,777 acres located in the Mineral County, Nevada. The company was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

