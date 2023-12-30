SeqLL (NASDAQ:SQL) Trading Down 1.2%

SeqLL Inc. (NASDAQ:SQL – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 1.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.14 and last traded at $4.20. 407 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 52,119 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.25.

SeqLL Trading Down 1.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 5.04 and a current ratio of 5.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.57 and a 200 day moving average of $12.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 million, a PE ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.34.

Institutional Trading of SeqLL

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SeqLL stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SeqLL Inc. (NASDAQ:SQL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 183,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.32% of SeqLL at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SeqLL Company Profile

SeqLL Inc operates as a life sciences instrumentation and research services company worldwide. It focus on development of scientific assets and novel intellectual property across multiple omics fields. The company's True Single Molecule Sequencing technology (tSMS) platform offers a single molecule solution for DNA and RNA sequencing through detection of nucleic acids to researchers for analyzing many billions of single molecules in a single experiment and generate accurate and reproducible data.

