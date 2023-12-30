iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Bought by Golden State Equity Partners

Golden State Equity Partners lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 64.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,983 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,043 shares during the quarter. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHY. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 24.4% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Investment Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 20,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Headinvest LLC raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 31,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,604,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.38% of the company’s stock.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

SHY stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $82.04. 5,075,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,369,095. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.43 and its 200-day moving average is $81.14. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $80.48 and a 52-week high of $82.74.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.2597 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

