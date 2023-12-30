IQ Candriam ESG International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:IQSI) Shares Sold by Golden State Equity Partners

Golden State Equity Partners lowered its holdings in IQ Candriam ESG International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:IQSI – Free Report) by 26.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,245 shares during the quarter. Golden State Equity Partners owned about 0.62% of IQ Candriam ESG International Equity ETF worth $1,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IQSI. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in IQ Candriam ESG International Equity ETF by 118.0% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 90,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 48,911 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of IQ Candriam ESG International Equity ETF by 847.8% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 138,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,672,000 after buying an additional 123,652 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in IQ Candriam ESG International Equity ETF by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 52,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 18,162 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in IQ Candriam ESG International Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in IQ Candriam ESG International Equity ETF by 67.8% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 42,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 17,027 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IQSI stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.95. 261,893 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,457. IQ Candriam ESG International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $24.54 and a 12-month high of $28.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 0.90.

The IQ Candriam ESG International Equity ETF (IQSI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a proprietary index of developed-market stocks selected by ESG criteria and weighted by market-cap. IQSI was launched on Dec 17, 2019 and is managed by IndexIQ.

