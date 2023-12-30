iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Acquired by Golden State Equity Partners

Golden State Equity Partners lifted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Angeles Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $37,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ IEF traded down $0.24 on Friday, hitting $96.39. The company had a trading volume of 7,820,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,301,761. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $93.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.78. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $88.86 and a 12-month high of $100.80.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.2816 dividend. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th.

(Free Report)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.