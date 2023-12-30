Golden State Equity Partners Purchases 2,421 Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Golden State Equity Partners grew its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 11.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,030 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,421 shares during the quarter. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $1,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FTSM. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. grew its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 162,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,682,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 6.1% in the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 53,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,152,000 after acquiring an additional 3,061 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 10.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,818,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,449,000 after acquiring an additional 263,919 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp boosted its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 9,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp grew its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 16.7% in the second quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTSM traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $59.66. 1,749,455 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,442,384. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.38 and a fifty-two week high of $59.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.59.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.253 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 26th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.09%.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

