Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. Has $3.43 Million Stock Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 111,665 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,961 shares during the quarter. CSX accounts for 2.3% of Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $3,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smith Anglin Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 4.7% during the second quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 7,182 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of CSX by 1.2% in the second quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 27,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its holdings in CSX by 2.4% during the second quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 14,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CSX by 4.8% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,206 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp grew its position in CSX by 12.1% in the third quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 3,064 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $34.67. 6,712,075 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,600,552. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $27.60 and a twelve month high of $35.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.18 and a 200-day moving average of $31.95. The company has a market capitalization of $68.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 31.28% and a net margin of 26.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.40%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CSX. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on CSX from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on CSX from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CSX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.79.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

