Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Has $1.58 Million Stock Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 103.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,887 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 8,576 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of 3M by 102,920.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 39,317,632 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,935,302,000 after purchasing an additional 39,279,467 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of 3M by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,311,747 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,334,173,000 after purchasing an additional 196,238 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of 3M by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,898,458 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,285,246,000 after purchasing an additional 363,626 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of 3M by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,846,089 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,182,812,000 after purchasing an additional 371,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of 3M by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,769,973 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,291,535,000 after purchasing an additional 825,223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays upgraded shares of 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of 3M in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $109.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of 3M from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of 3M from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 3M presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.10.

3M Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of MMM stock opened at $109.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.99. 3M has a twelve month low of $85.35 and a twelve month high of $129.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.62.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.99 billion. 3M had a positive return on equity of 47.18% and a negative net margin of 22.59%. 3M’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that 3M will post 9.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3M Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. 3M’s payout ratio is presently -44.94%.

3M Company Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

