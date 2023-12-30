Oak Family Advisors LLC Acquires 22,304 Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Oak Family Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 22,304 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Japan ETF makes up about 2.2% of Oak Family Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Oak Family Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $4,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWJ. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the second quarter worth $33,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the second quarter worth $38,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the third quarter worth $48,000.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Stock Performance

EWJ stock opened at $64.14 on Friday. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a one year low of $53.27 and a one year high of $64.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.55. The company has a market capitalization of $13.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.68.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

