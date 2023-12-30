HCR Wealth Advisors Acquires New Shares in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

HCR Wealth Advisors bought a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 13,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TFLO. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 112.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 7,890 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 163.9% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 72,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,649,000 after acquiring an additional 45,032 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 303.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 579,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,164,000 after acquiring an additional 435,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $299,000.

Get iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA TFLO opened at $50.47 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.60. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.37 and a 52 week high of $50.76.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.