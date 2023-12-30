Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Bought by Oak Family Advisors LLC

Oak Family Advisors LLC grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,020 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 6,016 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing accounts for about 3.3% of Oak Family Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Oak Family Advisors LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $6,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Investment Managers International grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 56,651 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,611,000. Metropolis Capital Ltd grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 1,136,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $98,724,000 after acquiring an additional 196,867 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 287.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 11,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 90,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963 shares during the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TSM opened at $104.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $97.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.89. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $73.65 and a 1-year high of $110.69. The company has a market cap of $539.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.05.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.13. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 41.42% and a return on equity of 28.28%. The firm had revenue of $17.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a $0.5415 dividend. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.16%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Friday, October 20th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.67.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

