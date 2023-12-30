Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Sells 2,093 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lessened its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 17.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,093 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $1,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 93.5% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. City State Bank purchased a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 68.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 85.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Up 0.4 %

CBOE opened at $178.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.04 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $174.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.82 and a 12 month high of $139.00.

Cboe Global Markets Announces Dividend

Cboe Global Markets ( BATS:CBOE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.20. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The company had revenue of $480.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. Cboe Global Markets’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.97%.

Cboe Global Markets announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, October 26th that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CBOE. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $168.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $184.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $178.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.55.

Insider Activity at Cboe Global Markets

In related news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.62, for a total transaction of $233,506.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $756,918.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cboe Global Markets Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

