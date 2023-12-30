Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Sells 629 Shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Free Report) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 629 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $2,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the fourth quarter worth about $260,702,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 4.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,404,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,279,000 after purchasing an additional 61,972 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 24.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 827,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,625,000 after buying an additional 164,060 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 665,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,427,000 after buying an additional 3,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Penske Automotive Group by 3,459.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 618,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after buying an additional 601,536 shares during the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Penske Automotive Group

In related news, Director Sandra E. Pierce sold 8,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.62, for a total value of $1,326,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,108,210. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 51.70% of the company’s stock.

Penske Automotive Group Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:PAG opened at $160.51 on Friday. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.31 and a 12 month high of $180.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $153.23 and its 200 day moving average is $160.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a PE ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.20.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.04 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 26.52%. Sell-side analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 16.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Penske Automotive Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This is an increase from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Penske Automotive Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Penske Automotive Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.60.

Penske Automotive Group Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

