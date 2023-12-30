Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Sold by HCR Wealth Advisors

HCR Wealth Advisors decreased its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,252 shares during the quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Public Storage were worth $936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AMI Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Public Storage during the first quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 7.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the first quarter valued at $1,374,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Public Storage in the 1st quarter worth about $398,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in Public Storage by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 13,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,271,000 after buying an additional 2,156 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE PSA opened at $305.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $265.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $274.42. Public Storage has a 52 week low of $233.18 and a 52 week high of $316.48. The stock has a market cap of $53.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.96, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by ($1.01). The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Public Storage had a net margin of 45.46% and a return on equity of 34.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.13 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Public Storage will post 16.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is currently 109.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Public Storage

In related news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.37, for a total value of $98,148.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,259,985.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Avedick Baruyr Poladian sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.35, for a total value of $1,296,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,163 shares in the company, valued at $7,822,774.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.37, for a total transaction of $98,148.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,259,985.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,665 shares of company stock worth $15,268,673 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Public Storage from $268.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Public Storage from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Public Storage from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Public Storage from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $270.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Public Storage has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $298.57.

Public Storage Company Profile

(Free Report)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,028 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 217 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 267 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

