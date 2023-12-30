CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Sold by HCR Wealth Advisors

HCR Wealth Advisors trimmed its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 17.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,931 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in CME Group were worth $1,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CME. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of CME Group by 65.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in CME Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CME has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on CME Group from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of CME Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Bank of America upped their price objective on CME Group from $204.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on CME Group from $224.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of CME Group from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $217.00.

In related news, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 1,043 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total transaction of $225,673.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,374,382.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Derek Sammann sold 10,681 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.50, for a total transaction of $2,355,160.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $410,571. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 1,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total value of $225,673.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,374,382.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,489 shares of company stock worth $4,697,527 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME stock opened at $210.60 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $203.70. The company has a market capitalization of $75.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.13, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.43. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.54 and a twelve month high of $223.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.04. CME Group had a net margin of 57.03% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 9.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $5.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $4.50. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is 52.51%.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

