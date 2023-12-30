Cochlear (OTCMKTS:CHEOF) Shares Up 2%

Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOF – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $204.10 and last traded at $198.50. 750 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 88% from the average session volume of 400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $194.61.

Cochlear Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $175.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.10.

Cochlear Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cochlear Limited provides implantable hearing solutions for children and adults worldwide. It offers cochlear implant systems, sound processor upgrades, bone conduction systems, accessories, and other products. Cochlear Limited was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cochlear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cochlear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.